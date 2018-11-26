If you witnessed a recent car crash on Moanalua Freeway, CrimeStoppers needs your help

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you saw a car crash on Nov. 9 on Moanalua Freeway near the Kahuapaani Street overpass, CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department want your help.
The crash happened around 10:50 a.m. when a gray Toyota 4Runner was travelling westbound.
Police said the car lost control and overturned on the freeway. One passenger flew out of the vehicle and was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
Police didn’t offer more details or say whether another vehicle may have been involved in the crash.
If you saw the crash, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.
