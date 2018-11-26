ICYMI: Warriors, Wahine basketball lose consecutive games over weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warrior basketball team wrapped up its Wooden Legacy campaign with a 79-64 loss to Fresno State Sunday afternoon, falling to 4-3 on the season.
Hawaii finished in fourth place in the Wooden Legacy after upsetting Utah before falling to Seton Hall and the Bulldogs in consecutive days.
Fresno State was lights out shooting from the perimeter, going 11-of-20 on the game for a 55 percent clip including two threes from Deshon Taylor, who led the Bulldogs with 20 points.
Jack Purchase chipped in 14 points while Samuta Avea provided a spark off the bench, tallying 11 points a career-high eight rebounds.
The Bulldogs finished the game shooting 52 percent from the field and 84 percent (16-of-19) from the free-throw line. Hawaii’s defense will have to put together a better performance to have any chance at taking down UCLA this Wednesday at the Pauley Pavilion.
Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. HT.
—
The Rainbow Wahine basketball team also lost on Sunday to No. 8 Stanford at home, 81-59.
Hawaii has now lost three games in a row, going winless against Stanford, American and Florida Gulf Coast over the weekend.
Forward Makenna Woodfolk led the ‘Bows in scoring with 16 points while pulling down a team-high five rebounds and guard Courtney Middap scored 11 points and dished out three assists.
With just 48 seconds remaining in the game, however, Stanford’s Anna Wilson fell into Hawaii’s bench and stayed down on the court for an extended period of time. The referees and coaches agreed to end the game due to the severity of the injury.
With the loss, the Wahine are now 1-7 to start the season but will have a bit of a break before taking on Idaho on December 5th at home.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.