Got a recent email from the IRS? It might be a scam

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Did you get a recent email that purports to be from the IRS? It might be a scam.
That’s according to the IRS, which says that in the past few weeks they’ve gotten reports of more fraud emails. IRS officials say some of the emails have attachments with the label, “tax transcript.”
Attachments in the email carry a malware, known as Emotet, that infects networks and can take months to completely remove.
IRS officials say they would not send unsolicited emails to the public, and would not email sensitive documents.
The recent email scams have details like:
- From: “IRS Online”
- Subject line uses a variation of: “tax transcript”
- Attachments are labeled something similar to: “Tax Account Transcript”
But, these details can change with each new version of the malware.
If someone sees an email similar to these in their inbox, officials say they should not open the email or attachments, and delete or forward the email to phishing@irs.gov.
