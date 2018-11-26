Forecast: Dangerous surf to build overnight; little to no wind or rain

A dangerous northwest swell is forecast to rise overnight, bringing surf well above warning levels for most of the smaller islands and advisory-level waves for the Big Island. A high surf warning is posted for the north and west shores of Kauai, Niihau, Oahu and Molokai and the north shores of Maui, with a high surf advisory taking effect Monday morning for the north and west shores of the Big Island. Coastal flooding will be possible, along with beach erosion. Surf will lower slowly on Tuesday.
As we start the week, rainfall will remain sparse, with the highest chance for rain along the windward side of the Big Island. Trade winds will return and become locally breezy by Wednesday. However, winds will shift to the southeast and then south Thursday as a cold front approaches. from the west. The front will bring frequent showers,starting with Kauai Thursday night and moving down the island chain, pushing southeast of the Big Island by Sunday. The front should be followed by drier conditions and cool north winds.
