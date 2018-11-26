Driver emerges unscathed after car catches fire along Salt Lake Blvd.

SALT LAKE (HawaiiNewsNow) - A car caught fire along Salt Lake Boulevard early Sunday afternoon sending flames and smoke into the air.
Firefighters responded to the scene near the Salt Lake-Moanalua Public Library around 1:40 p.m.
The fire was soon under control and completely extinguished at 1:55 p.m.
One male driver was operating the vehicle at the time and did not sustain any injuries.
Fire officials say the vehicle recently underwent some mechanical repairs prior to the blaze; however, they also report that the fire was caused by a mechanical failure.
Damages are estimated at $1,000.
Drivers in the area were being diverted away from the smoky scene into Salt Lake Shopping Center or Aliamanu Elementary School.
No one was injured in the blaze.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.