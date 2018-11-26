Dangerous swell picking up with life threatening conditions.

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A weak cold front north of the islands will continue to produce land and sea breezes for Monday. A high pressure fan will move in north of the islands on Tuesday and bring a return to a trade wind weather pattern with isolated to scattered showers through Wednesday. A stronger cold frontal system approaches the islands on Thursday with humid southerly winds. By Friday and Saturday the cold front will sweep through the islands with numerous rain showers across the state and locally heavy rain possible in some areas. Periods of showers will linger into Sunday across the eastern half of the state.