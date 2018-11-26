Dangerous swell picking up with life threatening conditions.

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A weak cold front north of the islands will continue to produce land and sea breezes for Monday. A high pressure fan will move in north of the islands on Tuesday and bring a return to a trade wind weather pattern with isolated to scattered showers through Wednesday. A stronger cold frontal system approaches the islands on Thursday with humid southerly winds. By Friday and Saturday the cold front will sweep through the islands with numerous rain showers across the state and locally heavy rain possible in some areas. Periods of showers will linger into Sunday across the eastern half of the state.
A large reinforcing northwest swell will move in later tonight and will bring the largest surf of the season thus far to north and west facing shores. As noted above, due to above normal seas, an SCA is in effect over most waters through Tuesday.
In addition to the life-threatening surf expected for a long period, impacts could also include significant beach erosion and overwash onto vulnerable low-lying coastal areas especially during the peak of the high tide near daybreak on Monday. The large northwest swell will also cause surges in harbors and breaking waves at harbor entrances such as Haleiwa and Waianae Boat harbors.
