Dangerous surf to rise overnight

A dangerous northwest swell is forecast to rise overnight, bringing surf well above warning levels for most of the smaller islands and advisory-level waves for the Big Island. A high surf warning is posted for the north and west shores of Kauai, Niihau, Oahu and Molokai and the north shores of Maui, with a high surf advisory taking effect Monday morning for the north and west shores of the Big Island. Coastal flooding will be possible, along with beach erosion. Surf will lower slowly on Tuesday.