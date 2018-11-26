Dangerous surf postpones Vans World Cup

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -
Officials of the Vans World Cup of Surfing Sunset Beach are saying "too much swell” for the finals today.
The event was cancelled this morning and will be reviewed tomorrow but it may take another day to be smoother.
A heavy N-NW swell lasting until late Tuesday is carrying in washed up waves triple overhead to most north shores.
The swells will continue to build with higher waves but we are already seeing life threatening conditions.
Sunset Beach has 25’ to 30’ choppy waves for Monday morning.
Velzyland 30’ to 40’.
Pipeline 18’ to 20’.
Waimea Bay is one of the few safe spots to surf north shores today but still double, rising to triple overhead.
All north and west shores of Maui, Oahu and Kauai counties have dangerous surf.
The Jaws competition on Maui is still on.
Cleaner NW swells are carrying in 25’ to 30’ wave heights to Peahi.
Light east winds will continue to the afternoon for all.
