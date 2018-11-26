Big Island Pau Hana surfing

Big Island Pau Hana surfing
A dog surfing with a person in Maui, Hawaii
By Amy Metz | November 26, 2018 at 8:11 AM HST - Updated November 26 at 8:11 AM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

If you’re heading to White Plains Beach on Big Island for Pau Hana you’ve got some great 3’ to 5’ waves to look forward to.

Light winds around 5-mph. A little rain ahead of the approaching cold front is possible but won’t last long.

The MWR says, “We provide the surfboards, rash guards, and some pointers to help you become a better surfer.”

The registration for today is full, but it’s still a great day to catch some relaxing rides on leeward Big Island.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.