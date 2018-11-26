Big Island community comes together to pay tribute to a woman who went missing in May

HAWAII ISLAND (HawaiiNewsNow) - Over the weekend, family and friends paid tribute to Deborah Wiley.
The 67-year-old from Captain Cook went missing back in May. Her disappearance sparked a community-wide search.
According to a report by the Hawaii Tribune-Herald, Wiley’s missing persons case was marked inactive in July.
At last check, it’s unlikely that authorities ever found her.
She was living with Alzheimer’s disease.
At one point, police, fire, and military crews were involved in the search, along with a scent tracking dog.
Her family said Saturday’s memorial was not just a celebration of her life, but also a chance for the community to come together.
The memorial was held at Lanakila Church.
