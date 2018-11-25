WSL greenlights Maui’s Jaws Challenge ahead of monster swell

PEAHI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Calling all big wave surfers: the Jaws Challenge at Peahi is on.
The World Surf League Big Wave Tour issued the green alert for the challenge Saturday afternoon.
The competition, which is slated to begin on Nov. 26., is the second big wave tournament stop of the season.
The first call for the competition will be made at 7:30 a.m. on Monday and WSL BWT commissioner Mike Parsons says “we are all systems go for the Jaws Challenge."
“The swell is looking in the 35-to-45-foot face range and we are excited for the world’s best big wave surfers to put on a show for the world,” Parsons said.
Peahi is home to the first BWT event that crowned the a Women’s Big Wave Tour Champion.
Meanwhile, Paige Alms and Ian Walsh will be defending their Peahi titles as they take on waves that are expected to crest at 35 feet or higher.
Around 30 surfers were invited to meet the challenge, including the following eight women:
- Paige Alms
- Keala Kennelly
- Justine Dupont
- Bianca Valenti
- Maya Gabeira
- Andrea Moller
- Emily Erickson
- Jamilah Star
Here are the male surfers who were invited to compete:
- Billy Kemper
- Kai Lenny
- Ian Walsh
- Makuakai Rothman
- Lucas Chianca
- Jamie Mitchell
- Tom Lowe
- Alex Botelho
- Greg Long
- Natxo Gonzalez
- Will Skudin
- Grant Baker
- Nathan Florence
- Jojo Roper
- Russell Bierke
- Shane Dorian
- Albee Layer
- Mark Healey
- Aaron Gold
- Francisco Porcella
- Tyler Larronde
In addition to these surfers, the WSL BWT commissioner will invite one more female surfer and three more male surfers to compete.
Once the competition begins, click here to watch the live broadcast.
Meanwhile, the National Weather Service issued a high surf advisory Saturday afternoon for the north facing shores of Maui and for the north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai.
