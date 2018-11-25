Warriors pull off upset against San Diego State in overtime, 31-30

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warriors pulled the upset win in overtime against San Diego State, 31-30 in the regular season finale.
Hawaii took an early 3--0 after a Ryan Meskell field goal on the team’s opening drive, but were immediately blitzed by the Aztecs.
The ‘Bows found themselves behind 14-3 in the first quarter in the span of just a few minutes, but came back to take the lead with some big plays downfield, relying on the arm of quarterback Cole McDonald and the hands of receivers JoJo Ward and Cedric Byrd.
The Aztecs came back in the second half and could’ve won the game late, but a missed field goal forced overtime.
Cole McDonald put the ‘Bows ahead before San Diego State answered back with a score of its own, but then the Aztecs went for the win on the extra point and couldn’t convert, ending the ballgame with Hawaii up 31-30.
McDonald finished with a career-high 452 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions. Ward caught six passes for 120 yards and score while Byrd grabbed nine for 140 yards and a touchdown.
The Warriors improve to 8-5 on the season and have done everything in their power to essentially secure their spot in the Hawaii Bowl next month.
