Waipahu upsets Hilo for first D-1 state title, 42-22

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Waipahu won its first state football championship in school history tonight against defending D-1 champs, Hilo, in an upset 42-22 victory at Aloha Stadium.
The Marauders finish the season 10-4 while the Vikings lose for the first time in 10 games, falling to 9-2.
The star of the show for Waipahu was do-everything running back Alfred Failauga who rushed for 151 yards on 21 carries. He also threw a touchdown in the first half on a trick play.
Quarterback Cody Marques had his ups and down under center, but made plays when he needed to.
Marques threw for 150 yards on 8-of-15 passing with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Waipahu’s defense held Hilo to just 187 yards of total offense including -35 rushing yards.
