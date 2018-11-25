Trump tweets support of Mississippi senator ahead of runoff

Illinois Cox Littleton, 92, of Jackson, Miss., seated, went to the Hinds County Courthouse in Jackson on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, to cast an absentee ballot in a U.S. Senate runoff election. Littleton, a retired home economics teacher, says she voted for Democrat Mike Espy because she considers him “a highly intelligent man.” Littleton is accompanied by her grandson, Justin Austin, 25, and her daughter, Jacqueline Austin, 54, both of Jackson, Miss., who say they will cast ballots when polls are open Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018. Espy is challenging Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, who was appointed to serve in the Senate temporarily when longtime Republican Sen. Thad Cochran retired in April. (AP Photo/Emily Wagster Pettus) (AP)