Strike negotiations between workers, hotel management to resume Monday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Negotiations for striking hotel workers is set to resume Monday.
Negotiators from both sides will head back to the bargaining table to attempt to bring an end to the hotel workers strike, which has lasted more than a month and half.
The worker’s union, Unite Here Local 5, will meet with Kyo-ya to discuss a new proposal that the union put together. Details of the proposal are unclear at this time.
Last week, hotel workers rejected the latest wage and benefit offer presented to them. The strikers remained on the picket lines through Thanksgiving, forcing many hotels to continue to cut back on many services.
Sunday marked day 48 of the strike.
At 6 p.m. Sunday, union members will hold a prayer and candlelight vigil fronting the Moana Surfrider ahead of the negotiations.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.