Scuffles in Romania at blessing of Orthodox cathedral

Riot police officers assist a woman after extracting her from the crowds trying to push through fences to visit the newly blessed National Cathedral, in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. Tens of thousands of Romanians gathered for the blessing of a grandiose Orthodox cathedral, also called the "Salvation of the People" cathedral, consecrated to mark 100 years since modern-day Romania was created in the aftermath of World War I. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) (Vadim Ghirda)