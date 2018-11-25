Saint Louis clinches 3rd straight state title by taking down Mililani, 38-17

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the third-straight year, the Saint Louis Crusaders are state champions.
The Crusaders clinched the three-peat with a 38-17 win over Mililani in the Open Division state title game Saturday night at Aloha Stadium. Saint Louis’ defense led the charge against the Trojans, registering nine sacks as a team with four of them coming from linebacker Nick Herbig.
Fellow Saint Louis linebacker Jordan Botelho wreaked havoc all game-long, recording 2.5 sacks of his own and he even recovered a fumble and returned it for a 74-yard touchdown.
On the offensive side of the ball, quarterback Jayden de Laura threw for 251 yards on 19-of-30 attempts with two interceptions. While he struggled through the air, de Laura was effective using his legs with one rushing touchdown.
For Mililani, quarterback Dillon Gabriel threw for 259 yards on 23-of-44, zero touchdowns and three interceptions in his final high school game.
He also rushed for one touchdown on the night.
Saint Louis finishes the 2018 season undefeated at 11-0, recording back-to-back undefeated seasons. The Trojans finish 10-3.
