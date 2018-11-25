LIVE BLOG: Hawaii vs. San Diego State

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - 2ND QUARTER: 14:52
HAWAII TOUCHDOWN!
- Great throw by McDonald to Dale for the score. Hawaii did well to break up the early momentum that SDSU had in the first quarter. SDSU still leads 14-10 after the PAT.
—
2ND QUARTER: 14:57
- Ursua is manhandled with the ball in the air and a flag is thrown. fresh set of downs for Hawaii on the two yard line.
—
END OF FIRST QUARTER: SAN DIEGO STATE 14-3 HAWAII
—
1ST QUARTER: 0:22
- Reed is pushed back for a loss of four yards on second down. But being that close the goal line, the loss might be a blessing in disguise as Hawaii gets more room to operate on offense.
—
1ST QUARTER: 2:38
- Byrd hauls in a 25-yard pass from McDonald to move the chains. Despite being down 14-3, the Warrior offense is still looking pretty good.
—
1ST QUARTER: 5:20
SAN DIEGO STATE TOUCHDOWN!
- Well, that escalated quickly. Hard to blame the Warriors defense for that one as Washington plunges into the end zone on first down. SDSU now leads 14-3 in the blink of an eye.
—
1ST QUARTER: 5:26
HAWAII TURNOVER!
- Alright, so SDSU is forced to punt after Hawaii’s defense stands tall. On the ensuing punt, the Aztecs punt team does a great job at getting to Augafa and forces a fumble on a big hit, which is recovered by Johnson within the 10 yard line.
—
1ST QUARTER: 7:53
- A quick three-and-out for UH as Holly can’t get to the first down mark on the McDonald toss. UH is forced to punt.
—
1ST QUARTER: 8:20
SAN DIEGO STATE TOUCHDOWN!
- That lead was short lived. Chapman goes deep on first down and finds a streaking Trevillion for a 76-yard bomb for a score. And just like that, the Aztecs lead 7-3.
—
1ST QUARTER: 8:41
HAWAII FIELD GOAL!
- Just a tad high on the throw by McDonald to Byrd, resulting in a fourth down. Ryan Meskell converts the 22-yard field goal and Hawaii leads early, 3-0.
—
1ST QUARTER: 9:14
- SHOVEL PASS ALERT! McDonald dishes it to Hayes for a gain of 12 yards in the red zone.
—
1ST QUARTER: 10:40
- Great throw by McDonald to Sharsh for 49 yards. Hawaii looks good early.
1ST QUARTER: 12:48
- And the starting quarterback for Hawaii is...John Ursua? Ursua lines up in Wildcat on first down before Cole McDonald enters the game.
—
1ST QUARTER: 13:28
- Terrific defensive stand by the Warriors top open the game, stopping the Aztecs on a third and short to force the punt.
—
PREGAME: Hawaii gets set to take on San Diego State in their regular season finale on the road.
