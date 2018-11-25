Lahainaluna wins 3rd straight D-II state title over Kapaa, 34-32

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lahainaluna pulled off the three-peat in dramatic fashion this afternoon sat Aloha Stadium, coming back from a 26-7 halftime deficit to defeat Kapaa 34-32 in the D-II state title game.
The Lunas scored first to go up 7-0 before the Warriors came back with a fury, scoring 26 straight points to take a commanding lead.
In the second half, Kapaa’s defense looked gassed and the play-calling became conservative, allowing the Lunas to wear down the Warriors defense while putting points on the board and eventually take a 34-26 lead.
With a a little over two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, however, Kapaa pulled within two points after a Davis touchdown, but couldn’t co0nvert the two-point conversion to tie the game up to force overtime.
Joshua Tihada threw for 11 yards but ran for 152 yards on 27 carries and three touchdowns. Nainoa Irish completed 10-of-15 passes for 132 yards, a touchdown and one interception for the Lunas and also rushed for 71 yards.
For Kapaa, Kahanu Davis completed 5-of-9 attempts for 83 yards and three scores. He also ran in a touchdown and rushed for 48 yards.
