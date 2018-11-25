Huge surf building for north and west shores with light winds

The big weather story is at the beach, where a high surf warning is posted for the north and west shores of Kauai, Niihau, Oahu and Molokai and the north shores of Maui. Surf is forecast to rise to 15 to 20 feet Sunday and then build to 30 to 40 feet for north shores Sunday night and Monday. The surf will be dangerous and potentially deadly for the inexperienced.
Meanwhile, winds will remain light Sunday with afternoon sea breezes leading to some cloud buildup for interior sections of the islands. However, conditions are stable so not much rain is expected. The possible exception will be parts of the east and southeast sides of the Big Island, where more clouds have been observed that could be rainmakers.
Looking ahead, trade winds will build again on Monday and could become locally breezy by Wednesday, with clouds and showers for windward and mauka areas. The winds will turn southerly ahead of a cold front that could bring some wet weather near the end of the week.
