Huge surf building for north and west shores with light winds

The big weather story is at the beach, where a high surf warning is posted for the north and west shores of Kauai, Niihau, Oahu and Molokai and the north shores of Maui. Surf is forecast to rise to 15 to 20 feet Sunday and then build to 30 to 40 feet for north shores Sunday night and Monday. The surf will be dangerous and potentially deadly for the inexperienced.