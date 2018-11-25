Homeward bound: Hikianalia sets sail for Hawaii following California tour

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After crossing the Pacific Ocean and journeying down the coast of California, Hikianalia is coming home.
The crew set sail for the 2,800-mile voyage home from the Maritime Museum of San Diego around 2 p.m. on Friday and is set to arrive in Honolulu in early to mid-December.
Jason Patterson, an apprentice navigator, will captain the boat home under the guidance of navigator Bruce Blankenfeld.
The three-month voyage made stops in San Francisco, Sausalito, Ventura County, Redondo Beach, Catalina Island, Orange County and San Diego.
At each port, the crew was welcomed with a special arrival ceremony organized by the indigenous, local communities of the area.
Meanwhile, navigators educated the public on the history and legacy of Polynesian voyaging through presentations, school visits and dockside tours of the vessel.
Hikianalia’s voyage to California is an extension of the Malama Honua campaign, which seeks to inspire people to foster a world where the environment and cultures can thrive.
