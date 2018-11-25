NWS: Surf expected to hit 30-40 feet, high surf warning issued

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Weather Service has issued a high surf warning for select shores across the state.
The warning applies to north and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai as well as the north-facing shores of Maui.
The warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday. Swell sizes could be life threatening. The swell is expected to roll in Sunday afternoon and increase in size through late Tuesday before dropping again on Wednesday.
“A long-duration high surf event with overlapping large northwest swells is expected to gradually fill in today and continue through midweek along north and west facing shores,” forecasters said.
Wave heights are expected to be 15 to 20 feet by Sunday afternoon, and upwards of 30 to 40 feet by Sunday night into Monday and Tuesday.
“A combination of large surf and peak monthly tides could lead to significant beach erosion and increase the potential for overwash along the typically vulnerable coasts,” the NWS added.
The swell is anticipated to be large enough to hold the famed ‘Jaws Challenge’ on Maui. Click here to read more about the contest.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.