Hawaii Island police confirm 1 dead after incident in Fern Acres

BIG ISLAND (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police confirmed one person is dead following an undisclosed incident in the Puna District of the Big Island Saturday.
Police were initially called out around 2 p.m. Anthurium Street in the Fern Acres subdivision is closed between Lehua Street and Hibiscus Street.
By 4:30 p.m., police were still on scene investigating.
One residents said they heard what sounded like gunshots. An officer at the scene confirmed a person was found dead upon the arrival of police.
Officials have not yet released details surrounding the incident.
This story will be updated.
