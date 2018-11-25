Big Island police asking for tips in shooting, reckless endangering case

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police have initiated a reckless endangering investigation after an incident earlier in the week.
On Tuesday afternoon, police received multiple reports from passing motorists on Highway 11 near the Glenwood area of gunshots. Police said it was reported that about 20 gunshots were heard and a group of about five to six people were noted walking onto a property. One of them was holding a handgun, according to police.
Police responded but were unable to zero in on a specific location.
Then around 4:30 p.m., police got another call from a 23-year-old Glenwood woman who reported that she was at home with her family and friends when a vehicle rammed her front gate and several people entered her property.
Gunshots rang out towards the residence and officers were able to secure the scene until detectives arrived.
Although several occupants were at the house, no one was injured, police said.
The gunshots did damage the structure and two vehicles on the property. It’s unclear if the shooting was a random act or intentional.
Police are investigating this as a first-degree reckless endangering case and is being handled the Criminal Investigation Section.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Wendall Carter at (808) 961-2383 or wendall.carter@hawaiicounty.gov.
