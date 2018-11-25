1 arrested after incident in Waianae left an HPD officer with minor injuries

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man has been arrested and charged two days after an incident in Waianae.
Just after midnight early Friday, Honolulu police responded to a complaint in Waianae. A 57-year-old woman reported a man had stolen her car.
When officers arrived on scene, the suspect allegedly used the woman’s vehicle and struck an HPD car, causing minor injuries to the on-duty officer, police said.
27-year-old Charles Ocampo was arrested at the scene. He initially faced an array of charges including auto theft, unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, driving under the influence and recklessness.
Police later declined the charges for driving without a license and resisting arrest.
Aggregate bail was set at $20,000.
No other details were available.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.