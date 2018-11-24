Warriors can’t pull off comeback against Seton Hall, 64-54

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warrior basketball team fought valiantly, but couldn’t complete the second half comeback against Seton Hall this evening, losing by a score of 64-54 on the road in the Wooden Legacy semi finals.
Sheriff Drammeh led Hawaii with 14 points while Eddie Stansberry tied Drammeh’s total with 14 of his own along with two rebounds. Zigmars Raimo scored seven points and grabbed nine boards and Drew Buggs tallied four points. Three rebounds and six assists.
Miles Powell finished with 19 points for Seton Hall after scoring 40 points in Thursday’s opening round.
With the win, Seton Hall advances to the championship game against Miami while Hawaii takes on Fresno State this Sunday at 11 a.m.
