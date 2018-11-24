UH Cancer Center secures $1.4M grant to study how e-cig marketing affects young adults

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - How does e-cigarette marketing and social media affect young adults' attitudes and behaviors? A UH team is trying to answering that question with the help of a $1.4 million grant from the federal government.
The National Cancer Institute and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration awarded Pallav Pokhrel and his team at the UH Cancer Center the large grant.
Pokhrel, an associate professor at UH, says e-cigs are popular among those between the ages of 18 to 25, but the e-cig industry and its marketing industry are poorly regulated.
"This new study aims to generate knowledge that will help develop tobacco control policies and interventions that would promote the health of young adults in Hawai‘i and across the nation,” Pokhrel said.
Furthermore, the Center for Disease Control reports that e-cigs contain nicotine, which is understood to be both addictive and toxic.
The study will also help identify vulnerable groups of young adults, who become addicted to nicotine after being targeted by e-cigarette marketing.
“We found that marketing works and that electronic cigarette marketing has affected youth and that it’s something that has to be regulated," Pokhrel said.
