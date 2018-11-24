Salvation Army’s Angel Tree campaign brings holiday cheer to families in need

PEARL CITY (HawaiiNewsNow) - Amidst the hustle and bustle of Black Friday, some shoppers at Pearlridge Center Mall made time to help others.
Jessica Saribe stopped by the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree on the second floor to buy a gift for someone less fortunate.
“It’s good to wake up and have that joy,” Saribe said.
She’s made a tradition of supporting the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree campaign.
“My parents would take us to do it when we were younger. We are just so fortunate to have all these things and we want to give back to the ones who don’t have anything,” she said.
The trees at Pearlridge are filled with holiday wishes: gifts requested by children and the elderly who otherwise, might not get anything on Christmas morning.
Most of the gift requests are small, inexpensive items.
“We think of not giving gifts, but a little bit of dignity back to the families,” said Savation Army Lieutenant Kailah Kim.
There are Angel Trees at various malls throughout the state; but if you’re looking to avoid the busy holiday shopping scene, there’s another way to help.
From now until Dec. 14th you can stop by any Central Pacific Bank branch and drop off new, unwrapped gifts or monetary donations.
