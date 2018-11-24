Rainbow Wahine fall to American, 69-57

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Wahine basketball team dropped the opening game of the Rainbow Wahine Showdown earlier tonight against American University, 69-57 at the Stan Sheriff Center.
"We keep beating ourselves, and tonight was another example of it," said head coach Laura Beeman in a statement. "We sent them to the line 40 times tonight and we're not going to win those type of games. It's our job to stress those type of situations in practice so that they can execute in the game. So far it hasn't carried over."
Hawaii (1-5) dropped its fifth game of the season, the ‘Bows’ first loss by double-digits this season.
Forward Makenna Woodfolk led the team in scoring for the third time this season finishing with 19 points and 10 rebounds - first double-double of the season.
The 'Bows will be back in action tomorrow at 2:30 p.m. HT when they take on Florida Gulf Coast at the Stan Sheriff Center.
