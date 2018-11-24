Misery continues for Harbaugh, Michigan in The Game

There was so much at stake for a Michigan team that hasn't been able to beat the Buckeyes in seven years. Coach Jim Harbaugh was seeking his first win in the rivalry in his fourth season in Ann Arbor. Michigan was ranked No. 4 in the AP Top 25 and holding onto one of the top spots in the College Football Playoff. Ohio State had struggled at times this season, especially on defense, and was holding on at No. 10.