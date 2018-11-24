Milton undergoes ‘successful’ surgery for knee repair, family releases statement

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton underwent successful surgery in a Tampa hospital after being carted off the field against South Florida on Friday, according to the Milton family.
The former Mililani Trojan signal-caller suffered a gruesome leg injury in the second quarter of a crucial AAC matchup against USF and was immediately ruled out of the contest and rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery on his right leg.
The Milton family released the following statement this morning:
Milton’s father, Mark, revealed to ESPN that his son had surgery Friday to repair his knee and other “internal issues.”
While the exact nature of Milton’s injury has not been revealed, it does appear to be serious. All information regarding the injury is currently being kept private, per the Milton family.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.