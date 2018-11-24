Looking for the perfect holiday gift? Check out the Christmas expo

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Holiday shoppers looking for unique, personalized gifts may want to check out the 32nd annual Islandwide Christmas Crafts and Food Expo this weekend.
The three-day expo at the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall opened Friday and will run throughout the weekend.
There are more than 400 local vendors at the fair selling handcrafted items and yummy treats.
Admissions for adults costs $6.00; for military family members and seniors 65 years and older tickets cost $5.00; and children 13 years and younger will be admitted for free.
Expo attendees can also enjoy live entertainment from musicians like Kapena and more.
For more information on the expo and its operating hours, click here.
