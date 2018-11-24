The Latest: French protesters: Clashes ongoing in Paris

A protester is dragged away and arrested by a police officer after she was seen with others blocking the traffic in Sainte Marie, while protesting against the rising of the fuel and oil prices, in the Indian Ocean island of Reunion, Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. France is deploying soldiers to stem violence in the Indian Ocean island of Reunion after protests over fuel tax hikes degenerated into looting and rioting. (AP Photo/Fabrice Wislez) (AP)