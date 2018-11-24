Here’s your chance to view rare documents from the Hawaiian Kingdom

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii State Archives is showing off rare documents in an upcoming open house.
The items, which have never been displayed, are in recognition of the 175th Anniversary of the signing of the Anglo-French Declaration.
This acknowledged the Hawaiian Kingdom as a diplomatic equal to the world powers of the time with a “government capable of providing for the regularity of its relations with foreign nations.”
The recognition brought a blossoming of diplomacy. International treaties were signed and over 110 Hawaiian Kingdom consulates were opened around the world, the state said.
Some of the highlighted documents on display will include:
- The Journal of Diplomatic Mission to Europe, 1842-1844, that resulted in the Anglo-French Declaration of 1843
- Hawaii’s copy of the Anglo-French Declaration
- Proclamation of Neutrality, 1854, by the Hawaiian Kingdom regarding the ongoing Crimean War that laid the foundation for the development of international laws on state neutrality
- Original documents showcasing how the event, La Kuʿokoʿa, was celebrated throughout the years
- International treaties signed with Great Britain, Japan, and Italy
- Original diplomatic seals from the Hawaiian Kingdom consulates abroad
- Correspondence between the Hawaiian Ministers of Foreign Affairs and the Hawaiian Kingdom consulates
The displaying of the documents is a part of the “Year of the Hawaiian” celebration initiated by Gov. David Ige.
The open house is scheduled for November 28 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kekauluohi Building on the grounds of Iolani Palace.
Prior to the open house in the Kanaina Building, a lecture will be held on Timoteo Ha’alilio, one of three Hawaiian Kingdom delegates who negotiated with the European powers to achieve the historic recognition. The lecture begins at 11:45 a.m. and will be followed by a walk to Pohukaina in front of the building to pay respects at his grave.
