HECO crews to restore power to communities ravaged by California’s Camp Fire

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Electric company line crews from across Hawaii are heading to California to help restore power to Butte County following the deadly Camp Fire.
Under an interstate mutual assistance agreement, Hawaiian Electric, Maui Electric and Hawaii Electric Light companies will send a total of 30 employees to the fire-ravaged state in the next few days.
They will help California’s power utility PG&E rebuild the entire electrical supply system in Butte County by working 16-hour shifts for the three weeks.
“The employees who volunteered feel this was a great way to show our aloha spirit with those families who were devastated by the Camp Fire,” said Patrick O’Toole, operations superintendent for HECO.
PG&E will reimburse the Hawaiian Electric companies for all the costs of the traveling crews and labor expenses.
Under the agreement, Hawaii could also get their help from mainland utility companies like PG&E if the islands' grid was damaged by a natural disaster.
This is the first time Hawaii has been called on since crews are typically called to help from neighboring states.
However, these mainland crews are already busy assisting hurricane recovery efforts in Florida and the southeast.
The Camp Fire, which began around two weeks ago, has burned down thousands of homes and killed at least 81 people.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.