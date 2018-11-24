Gov. Ige heading to Japan to meet with travel agencies to boost tourism

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige is traveling to Tokyo Saturday for a series of tourism meetings.
While in Japan, he’ll meet with a wide range of companies and agencies like JTB Corporation, the largest travel agency in Japan, H.I.S. travel agency, Japan Airlines, Delta Airlines, and All Nippon Airways.
Gov. Ige will also participate in All Nippon Airways' presentation of its new Airbus A380 fleet, which is scheduled to start service to Honolulu next Spring.
First lady Dawn Amano-Ige and Chief of Staff Mike McCartney will also be in attendance.
Lt. Gov. Doug Chin will serve as acting governor until Gov. Ige returns to Hawaii on Tuesday.
