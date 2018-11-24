Following critical motorcycle accident, HPD closes portion of Farrington Hwy.

MAILI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A motorcycle operator is in critical condition Friday evening after an accident near Hookele Street along Farrington Highway.
Police closed Farrington Highway in both directions around 7 p.m. from Hakimo Road to Mailiili Road following a motorcycle accident.
EMS treated the man around 6:10 p.m. for apparent injuries to his head, shoulders, hip and legs.
EMS officials say the driver, who’s in his thirties, was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Police are unsure at this time if another vehicle was involved and whether speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.
There is no access lane at this time, drivers will have to turn around at those roads.
This story is being updated.
