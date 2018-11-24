Encouraging students to learn Hawaiian, schools will be given a special Disney gift

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Schools across the state will be getting a unique gift this holiday season.
The Hawaiian language version of the hit Disney movie “Moana” will be given to every accredited school in the state.
Students, faculty and staff from the University of Hawaii’s Academy for Creative Media (ACM) along with native Hawaiian speakers and educators translated roughly 10,000 words for the Olelo Hawaii remake.
Over 30 local speakers and entertainers participated in the Olelo Hawaii version.
“This was an educational endeavor to encourage students to learn Olelo Hawaii and we are so grateful to our partners at Disney Animation and Disney Character Voices International for making this possible," Academy for Creative Media Director and Founder, Chris Lee, said.
ACM funded and coordinated the re-recording of the film.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.