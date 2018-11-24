‘The Eddie’ returns with new sponsors, reviving world-renowned surfing contest

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Eddie is back.
On Saturday, the Eddie Aikau foundation proudly announced the return of the prestigious big-wave surf contest this year.
In 2017, the chance of the contest taking place was shot down after disagreements between the Aikau family and sponsors.
This year, new sponsors have been found, reviving the chance the event will be held if large winter swells roll in.
“The Aikau’s have partnered with new sponsors to celebrate & honor the life and legacy of our brother, Eddie,” Solomon Aikau said in a news release.
Acknowledging Eddie Aikau’s Hawaiian roots, the family is honored to have partnered with new sponsors Kamehameha Schools, the Office of Hawaiian Affairs and Waimea Valley.
“With all eyes on Waimea Bay in 2016, THE EDDIE, undeniably, became the biggest event in competitive surfing. Over 1.2 million fans watched the live stream from over 200 countries around the world – making it the biggest event in the history of surfing,” the foundation said in a news release.
The holding period for The Eddie runs from December 1, 2018 through February 28, 2019. It will be held if surf heights at Waimea Bay reach a consistent 20-feet during that time.
Some 28 skilled surfers and many more alternates are standing by for the call that the competition is on. Those invited include:
- Grant Baker
- Lucas Chianca
- Ross Clarke-Jones
- Danilo Couto
- Shane Dorian
- Nathan Fletcher
- John John Florence
- Nathan Florence
- Sunny Garcia
- Aaron Gold
- Mark Healey
- Mason Ho
- Bruce Irons
- Billy Kemper
- Keala Kennelly
- Ekeziel Lau
- Kai Lenny
- Greg Long
- Keali‘i Mamala
- Garrett McNamara
- Jamie Mitchell
- Jamie O’Brien
- Joel Parkinson
- Makuakai Rothman
- Koa Rothman
- Kelly Slater
- Takayuki Wakita
- Ian Walsh
- Dave Wassel
Since the contest’s conception in 1984, it’s been held nine times with the bay providing sufficient sized swells for the world-renowned contest. 2016 was the last year it was held.
Past winners include Eddie’s brother Clyde Aikau, Kelly Slater, Greg Long, Bruce Irons and John John Florence.
This story may be updated.
