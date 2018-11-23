White House deputy chief receiving millions from Fox

FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2018, file photo, Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Bill Shine, waits for President Donald Trump to walk to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Shine has received many millions in severance from Fox New Channel’s parent company and is owed millions more in bonuses and options, a new financial disclosure report shows. The report released Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, shows that Shine received $8.4 in severance pay from 21st Century Fox after he left in May 2017. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) (Alex Brandon)