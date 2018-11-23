UCF’s Milton carted off after suffering serious leg injury

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Central Florida quarterback McKenzie Milton was carted out of today’s game against South Florida after a USF defender tackled Milton low in what could potentially be a devastating right leg injury.
ESPN refused to show a replay of the tackle, reflecting how serious the injury may be. The former Mililani quarterback was immediately ruled out for the rest of the game.
The entire UCF football team as well as South Florida was on the field on one knee surrounding Milton, who laid on the field as he received treatment from trainers.
Milton gave a thumbs up to the crowd while departing the field.
The tackle occurred with 11:17 remaining in the second quarter. UCF is currently 10-0 on the season and knocking on the door of College Football Playoff berth.
