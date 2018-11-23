Social media reacts to Milton injury

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Quarterback McKenzie Milton is the heart and soul of the UCF Knights football team.
And when the former Mililani Trojan was carted off the field in the second quarter of today’s game against South Florida, the air was taken out of the stadium and every player, coach and trainer dropped to one knee to pay respects to Milton, who potentially suffered a devastating right leg injury.
UCF Football tweeted out a picture of the scene on the field as Milton was being attended to by athletic trainers.
Many share their thoughts and prayers as Milton remained down on the field including ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit, who just commentated on UCF’s win over No. 24 Cincinnati last weekend.
His friend and fellow Hawaii native Tua Tagovailoa also reached out to Milton on Twitter.
ESPN announced they would not replay the tackle due to the severity of the injury.
Even USF’s Football shared paid their respects to Milton while he was being treated on the field.
The extent of Milton’s injury is unknown at this time. He was immediately ruled out for the rest of the game after going down in the second quarter.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.