Road to Pohoiki completed, providing isolated residents a new route

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Aerial video from the Big Island shows a newly-completed road from the Mackenzie State Recreation Area to Pohoiki.
The county cleared the road to provide access to the residents and land owners isolated by the lava.
It will also give crews a chance to restore the area near Isaac Hale Park.
For now, the road is not open to the general public.
Construction of the emergency route started in mid-October.
A flyover Tuesday found that vents along the line of fissures in and near Leilani Estates were steaming steadily, but there was no active lava flowing. Fissure 8 also remained quiet.
It’s been nearly 15 weeks since the eruption went into a lull. Seismic activity has also drastically reduced.
