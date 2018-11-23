Rainbow Warriors pull off upset win over Utah, 90-79

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warrior basketball team pulled off an early upset in the Wooden Legacy tournament, defeating Utah 90-79 earlier today on the road.
Hawaii improves to 4-1 with the win thanks to a 24-point performance from Brocke Stepteau. Five Warriors scores in double-digits on the night.
As a team, the ‘Bows shot 52.8 percent from the field including 89.3 from the charity stripe.
Stepteau’s 24 points marked a career-high as he sunk 12-of-13 attempts from the free-throw line for Hawaii while Eddie Stansberry chipped in 12 points off his own off the bench.
Forward Jack Purchase scored 14 points while grabbing ni ne boards and Drew Buggs orchestrated Hawaii’s offense with 10 points and five assists.The Warriors will now move on to face Seton Hall next in the semi finals. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. HT Friday.
