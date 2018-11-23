Open House: Wailuku

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For this week’s open house, we’re back on Maui and taking a look at some options in Wailuku.
Let’s start with in the Iao Parkside community on Kopi Lane. This 2-bedroom, 1 bath 657 square foot unit was built in 1993. For 333-thousand dollars, you get a fenced yard and two parking stalls.
Moving to Eulu Street you’ll get views of Haleakala in this 3 bedroom 2 bath home. The backyard features fruit trees and a gazebo. This home’s listed for 579-thousand 900 dollars.
You’ll also get views of Haleakala and the West Maui Mountains from this home on Hapua Place. The two-story 3-bedroom, 2 bathroom house has recently been painted. There’s a sunken hot tub in the patio area! The price tag for this home: 715-thousand dollars.
If you’re looking for your dream home, make sure to get out to an open house this weekend.
