Light winds taking over, huge swell heading in soon

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Expect local nighttime land breezes and afternoon sea breezes from Friday through this weekend as the background trade wind flow weakens. Showers will remain focused over windward areas, especially during nights and mornings. Afternoon sea breezes may increase clouds and showers over some leeward and interior sections of the state during the next few days. High clouds will stream across most of the state into this weekend. Light winds and mostly dry conditions are expected early next week.
A small northwest swell will slowly fill in on Saturday before peaking Saturday night and early Sunday. This swell will be reinforced by a much larger and significant northwest swell slated to arrive Sunday night and Monday. This swell will peak Monday with warning level surf. A combination of the large surf and peak monthly tides could lead to beach erosion and increase the overwash potential for the typically vulnerable low- lying coastal areas.
