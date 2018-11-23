Light winds taking over, huge swell heading in soon

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Expect local nighttime land breezes and afternoon sea breezes from Friday through this weekend as the background trade wind flow weakens. Showers will remain focused over windward areas, especially during nights and mornings. Afternoon sea breezes may increase clouds and showers over some leeward and interior sections of the state during the next few days. High clouds will stream across most of the state into this weekend. Light winds and mostly dry conditions are expected early next week.