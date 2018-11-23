Hawaiian Word of the Day: Ohana

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Our Hawaiian word of the day is “ʻOhana.” E ʻolelo pu kakou “ʻOhana” Eo. The word ʻOhana means family.
The word ʻOhana is also the term for Kalo that has produced offspring or “ʻoha.” These ʻohā along with the makua Kalo form an ʻOhana.
Used in an ʻolelo noʻeau, “ʻIke aku, ʻike mai, kokua aku, kokua mai. Pela ihola ka nohona ʻOhana.” This is translated as “Recognize and be recognized, help and be helped, such is family life.”
This ʻolelo noʻeau reminds us of the importance of unity and hard work within the Hawaiian family unit.
The ʻohana would often consist of kupuna, makua and keiki all living in a kauhale or family compound. Each member of the ʻohana had a vital role in caring for the ʻohana traditions.
