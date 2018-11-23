Hawaiian Airlines flight returns to Oahu ‘out of an abundance of caution’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaiian Airlines flight en route to the mainland was turned around and landed back in Honolulu.
Hawaiian Airlines Flight 16 was headed toward San Diego from Honolulu Thursday when about an hour in, the pilots decided to turn around.
In a statement, Hawaiian Airlines said:
“About one hour into the flight, a cockpit light illuminated, indicating a possible issue with a component in one of the two engines that is required for extended over-water flying. Out of an abundance of caution, the pilot returned to HNL to have the item inspected, and the Airbus A330 aircraft landed without incident about 4 p.m. The 258 passengers and 10 crewmembers have deplaned, and the flight will resume with another aircraft estimated to depart HNL by 5:10 p.m.”
Members of the the University of Hawaii Football team were among the passengers who had to de-plane once back in Honolulu.
No injuries were reported.
