Hawaiian Airlines flight returns to Oahu ‘out of an abundance of caution’

“About one hour into the flight, a cockpit light illuminated, indicating a possible issue with a component in one of the two engines that is required for extended over-water flying. Out of an abundance of caution, the pilot returned to HNL to have the item inspected, and the Airbus A330 aircraft landed without incident about 4 p.m. The 258 passengers and 10 crewmembers have deplaned, and the flight will resume with another aircraft estimated to depart HNL by 5:10 p.m.”