Geek Beat: Permanent match, DUO Link USB 3.0 flash drives, Amazon Echo DOT and SPOT

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For today’s Geek Beat we look at some of the best Black Friday deals for gadgets.
The first gadget is a permanent match made by VLORAN. The metal match is usable for over 1,000 times.
Next we look at DUO link USB 3.0 flash drives made by PNY. This gadget is able to transfer photos from an iphone and ipad to your computer.
Lastly, Amazon is selling it’s second version of the Amazon Echo DOT for nearly half off. The Amazon Echo SPOT is also being discounted for Black Friday.
