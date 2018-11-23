Forecast: Lighter winds with a few windward showers for Friday

Light wind conditions will be taking over Friday and last for the next several days. We’ll still have showers for windward and mauka areas during the overnight and morning hours due to a light east-southeast wind flow, with high clouds streaming over the islands from a disturbance to to the west. There could be a few isolated afternoon pop-up showers through Saturday, but the high clouds may keep temperatures from heating up enough to generate rainfall.
After the weekend, a ridge of high pressure will move close to the islands, bringing light winds and stable weather conditions through the middle of next week. Another upper trough and cold front may move toward the state around next week Thursday.
The surf situation will remain quiet Friday, with a declining choppy trade swell on east shores. A small northwest swell is forecast to arrive Saturday, followed by a reinforcement on Sunday. A third swell could bring warning-level surf that will peak on Monday. For mariners, a small craft advisory is up for Hawaiian coastal waters off windward Oahu, and around Maui County and the Big Island.
